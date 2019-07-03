Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

NYSE:CADE opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.13. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.47 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 49,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $1,135,198.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,256,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $202,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,224 shares of company stock worth $1,817,309 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,290,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 65.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 64.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 19,105.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.