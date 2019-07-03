Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Cactus reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Cactus had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cactus by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cactus by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 396.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 7.2% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 310,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,039. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Cactus has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

