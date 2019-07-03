Bruce Linton Sells 166,667 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Director Bruce Linton sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.92, for a total transaction of C$8,654,067.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 422,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,924,256.81.

TSE:WEED opened at C$52.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 11.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.40. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of C$31.81 and a twelve month high of C$76.68.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$74.00 to C$63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Alliance Global Partners set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$64.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.18.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.