Brokers Set Expectations for Precision Drilling Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PD. CIBC lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.02.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$2.43 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51. The stock has a market cap of $722.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford purchased 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$37,114.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$361,425.91. Also, Director Kevin A. Neveu purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$73,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,464,036.61.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

