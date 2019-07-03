Brokers Offer Predictions for Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PDCO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $22.14 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.