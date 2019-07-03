Brokerages Set Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Target Price at $36.50

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

PGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $57,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,760. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,763,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,057,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,632. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

