Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Target Price at $124.33

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.33.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $236,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $689,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock worth $1,179,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,428,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,758 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,407,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,992,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,115,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $126.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.