Brokerages Set Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Target Price at $36.80

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.72 target price on the stock.

JMIA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 722,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,361. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

