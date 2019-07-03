Brokerages Set IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) PT at $31.25

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on PI. ValuEngine cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other IMPINJ news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Denise Masters sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $37,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,545. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 14,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 48,471.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.87. 43,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.79. IMPINJ has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.86 million, a P/E ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

