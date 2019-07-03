Brokerages Set Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Target Price at $626.00

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €626.00 ($727.91).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADYEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($930.23) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €670.00 ($779.07) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €570.00 ($662.79) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Adyen

