Brokerages Set $26.75 Target Price for Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Replimune Group’s rating score has improved by 10.2% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $26.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.38) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Replimune Group an industry rank of 64 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,350,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $5,379,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 318,115 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 708,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 81,642 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,807. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 38.14, a current ratio of 38.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $443.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

