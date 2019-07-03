Brokerages Expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will post sales of $328.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $378.74 million. Spire reported sales of $350.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.74 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.40. 93,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,898. Spire has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Glotzbach purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Spire by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Spire by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,130,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,269 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

