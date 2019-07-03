Brokerages Expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.30). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 97.62% and a negative net margin of 506.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDHL. ValuEngine downgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 8.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 65,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. 7,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,502. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

