Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.44 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report sales of $91.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.33 million to $94.40 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $81.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $374.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.51 million to $381.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $421.24 million, with estimates ranging from $382.89 million to $469.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. 1,259,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CFO Gina Consylman sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $42,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 252,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

