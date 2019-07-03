Brokerages Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report $111.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.90 million and the highest is $114.51 million. CRA International reported sales of $105.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $440.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $446.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $464.31 million, with estimates ranging from $456.70 million to $471.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). CRA International had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $105.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered CRA International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in CRA International by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in CRA International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRAI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. 48,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRA International has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $311.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

