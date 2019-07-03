Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

CIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NYSE:CIR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 53,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,833. The stock has a market cap of $915.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 2.10. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 171,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 266,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.