Brokerages Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report sales of $168.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.19 million to $177.60 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $137.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $661.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $697.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $803.08 million, with estimates ranging from $709.64 million to $887.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Barclays upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,888,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $174,508,000 after buying an additional 1,326,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,823,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after buying an additional 5,285,401 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,264,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 1,268,538 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,591,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after buying an additional 1,929,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,095,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 818,951 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CPE remained flat at $$6.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,199,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,273. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

