Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $611.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to announce $611.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.70 million to $619.80 million. Valvoline reported sales of $577.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 76.15% and a net margin of 9.70%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Buckingham Research upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. 585,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,253. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. Valvoline has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other Valvoline news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $140,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,769,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.