Brokerages Anticipate Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) to post $735.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $740.00 million and the lowest is $731.00 million. Primoris Services posted sales of $648.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 175,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $3,518,120.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,927,830.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 574,928 shares of company stock worth $11,270,214 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,657,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after buying an additional 420,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Primoris Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,820 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. 138,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

