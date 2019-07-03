Brokerages Anticipate Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. Israel Chemicals reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Israel Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 671.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 93,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.22. 4,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.43. Israel Chemicals has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

