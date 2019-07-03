Brokerages Anticipate Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Haverty Furniture Companies reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Haverty Furniture Companies.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $187.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, Director G. Thomas Hough purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,036.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $85,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.8% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 124.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,824. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $353.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

