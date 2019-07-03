Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Up to $287.86

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $274.04, but opened at $287.86. Broadcom shares last traded at $300.35, with a volume of 4,481,047 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Charter Equity lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,656,682 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,192,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,591,815,000 after acquiring an additional 374,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,297,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,919,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,479,369,000 after acquiring an additional 62,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,582,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,097,834,000 after acquiring an additional 359,736 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

