BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Up 5.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was up 5.8% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $28.61, approximately 2,097,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,774,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Specifically, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 4,705,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr acquired 2,647,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,408,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,944,500 over the last three months.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

