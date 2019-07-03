BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of BOKF opened at $74.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.98.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.13 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,105,000 after buying an additional 486,904 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $868,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

