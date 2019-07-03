Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Cap Hits $254,537.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $254,537.00 and $276.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.01023434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000861 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

