BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $24.00 target price on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 14.50. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $314.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.54.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 39,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $764,955.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $165,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,134.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,060. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 84,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

