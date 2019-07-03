Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.73. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 687,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,259,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 144,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

