Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLDP. BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Ballard Power Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 745,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $940.94 million, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.78. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 126,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 46,046 shares during the period. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

