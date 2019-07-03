Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.40. Baidu reported earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $7.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $221.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.56. 2,457,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,990. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.68. Baidu has a 1-year low of $106.80 and a 1-year high of $274.00.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 219.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 792,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,674,000 after acquiring an additional 544,799 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $9,891,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $2,144,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.