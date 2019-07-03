Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Raises Dividend to GBX 22.90 Per Share

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BAB opened at GBX 464.92 ($6.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 473.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 410.10 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 813.60 ($10.63).

In other news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 481 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($31,425.58). Also, insider Archie Bethel sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £64,636.80 ($84,459.43).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAB shares. Peel Hunt cut Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 578 ($7.55) to GBX 461 ($6.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 955 ($12.48) to GBX 772 ($10.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 621.44 ($8.12).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

