Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.19, 280,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 397,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 291.57% and a negative return on equity of 276.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Avinger Inc will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Avinger comprises about 0.1% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.63% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

