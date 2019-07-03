AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings per share of $2.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $9.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.20.

Shares of AVB traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,995. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $167.01 and a one year high of $211.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total value of $302,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $226,301.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,649. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

