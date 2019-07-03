Aurora Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Aurora has a market capitalization of $196.54 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. In the last week, Aurora has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $656.93 or 0.05506032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000814 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Indodax, CoinEgg and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.