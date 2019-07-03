Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,350 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 million and a PE ratio of -30.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

