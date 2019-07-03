Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $303.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, Director Redd Hugh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,405.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,128,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,315,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 353.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,255.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 840.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 673,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,737. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

