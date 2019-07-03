AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.0775 on Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $905,154.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, BiteBTC and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, Huobi, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

