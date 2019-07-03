Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. 277,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $194.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.38. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 98.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $152,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.