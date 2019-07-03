Analyzing FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FSB Bancorp and Provident Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSB Bancorp $15.26 million 2.23 $140,000.00 N/A N/A Provident Financial $64.61 million 2.48 $2.13 million $0.70 30.51

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FSB Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

FSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of FSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of FSB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FSB Bancorp and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.00%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than FSB Bancorp.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. FSB Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Provident Financial pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Provident Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares FSB Bancorp and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSB Bancorp 0.51% 0.25% 0.02% Provident Financial 8.35% 4.14% 0.44%

Summary

Provident Financial beats FSB Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FSB Bancorp

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits. It also originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; and other loans consisting of automobile, passbook, overdraft protection, and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece in the Rochester metropolitan area, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

