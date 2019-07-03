Analysts Set QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) PT at $19.00

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 158,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $765.83 million, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $522,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,054,775. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,438,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,499,000 after purchasing an additional 770,269 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 216,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 10,010.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1,443.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

