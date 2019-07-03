Analysts Set Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price at $357.63

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $364.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Lendingtree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.34, for a total value of $246,098.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187 shares in the company, valued at $72,245.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.06, for a total transaction of $615,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,519.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,492 shares of company stock worth $10,105,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 117.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,589,000 after acquiring an additional 184,965 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter worth $24,957,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter worth $12,737,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 57.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,601 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 197.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 64,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE stock traded up $10.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.25. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $429.46.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.56. Lendingtree had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

