Analysts Set Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) PT at $55.11

Shares of Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.11.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of ENB stock traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$47.56. 1,468,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,214. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$39.40 and a 12 month high of C$51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.94. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$12.86 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$390,908.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,069,839.30.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

