Analysts Set Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) Price Target at $9.70

Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

DFRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,613,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $201,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 655,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,850 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 116,159 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 237,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFRG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 21.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

