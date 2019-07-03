Analysts Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) PT at $36.89

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Bank of America upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

GLW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Corning has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,310,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 2,813.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,329,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Corning by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,653,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,394 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Corning by 8,775.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,306,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,676,000 after buying an additional 2,280,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Corning by 19,957.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,224,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,188,000 after buying an additional 2,235,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

