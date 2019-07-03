Analysts Set $5.00 Price Target for Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Astrotech an industry rank of 71 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,096. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) by 13,099.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 190,210 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.68% of Astrotech worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

