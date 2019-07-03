Analysts Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Post $0.24 EPS

Analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 93,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $1,305,598.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,262,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,670,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,588,075 shares of company stock worth $21,794,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 386.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.