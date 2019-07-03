Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Announce $8.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.79. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $6.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $34.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.87 to $35.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $36.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.43 to $37.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.35 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CACC. BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $381.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.67.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $486.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,201. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 31.27 and a current ratio of 31.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $355.27 and a fifty-two week high of $509.99.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

