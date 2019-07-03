Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.50 Million

Analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to post sales of $57.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $9.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 481.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 19th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $120.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $124.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.85 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $61.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.36. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.59.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

