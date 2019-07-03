Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Will Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the highest is $2.75. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $3.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Longbow Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup set a $98.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

In other news, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $2,295,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $246,875.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,255 shares in the company, valued at $761,853.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,008 shares of company stock worth $3,580,455. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 217,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.