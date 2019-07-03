Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post $4.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01. Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of $3.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $13.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $14.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $16.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.24 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. BidaskClub lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.54.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 47,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.77, for a total transaction of $7,081,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,929,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,954,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $257,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,673. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 780.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGT traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.18. The stock had a trading volume of 71,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.