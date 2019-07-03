Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) vs. Atlas Copco (NASDAQ:ALFVY) Critical Review

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Amtech Systems has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amtech Systems and Atlas Copco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 Atlas Copco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amtech Systems currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.79%. Given Amtech Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amtech Systems and Atlas Copco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems $176.43 million 0.46 $5.30 million $0.57 10.05 Atlas Copco $4.68 billion 1.95 $520.14 million $1.24 17.59

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Amtech Systems. Amtech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Amtech Systems does not pay a dividend. Atlas Copco pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Amtech Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amtech Systems and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems -9.98% -1.49% -0.95% Atlas Copco 11.16% 20.10% 8.01%

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Amtech Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves. The company also provides heat transfer products, including air heat exchangers; exhaust gas economizers, and oil/gas-fired composite steam and steam boilers; burners; oil/gas-fired hot water and thermal, and waste heat recovery heaters; plate and tubular heat exchangers; and scraped surface heat exchangers. In addition, it offers separation products comprising cylindrical filter baskets and filtering elements; decanters and separators; evaporation systems; filters and strainers; and membrane and pump control systems. Further, the company provides process solutions consisting of ballast water, brewery, bulk, desalination, edible oil, exhaust gas cleaning, filling, fresh water, fuel conditioning, marine exhaust gas, olive oil, protein, refrigeration, safety, and thermal solutions. It serves the biotech and pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals,food, dairy, beverage, home and personal care, HVAC, machinery and manufacturing, marine and transportation, mining, minerals, pigment, pulp and paper, refrigeration, semiconductor and electronics, steel, and water and waste treatment industries. The company was formerly known as AB Separator and changed its name to Alfa Laval AB (publ) in 1963. Alfa Laval AB (publ) was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

